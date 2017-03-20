

A Quebec student group is hoping to convince bars to put a strategy in place to help people leave situations they feel put them at risk for sexual violence.



The goal is to convince 40 to 50 bars in university areas to take part in the campaign, by allowing men or women who feel threatened to order a particular drink at the bar.



When someone orders an ‘Angelot’, they are not asking for a drink, but rather for the bartender’s help in leaving the situation, no questions asked.



More specifically, these three drink orders:



Launched Sunday in Montreal, so far Resto Bar La Maisonnée near Université de Montréal and Pub Universitaire of Université Laval have signed up to be part of the campaign by Quebec Student Health Alliance.



The campaign begins as Higher Education Minister Hélène David finishes her consultations on sexual violence on campus.



David travelled from Quebec to Saguenay, via Gatineau and Sherbrooke, and then on Monday, she will participate in the last 'day of reflection' in Montreal.



David announced the launch of consultations to better prevent and respond to sexual violence on campuses in the wake of a series of sexual assaults at Université Laval last October.



David said she noticed a 'change of culture' on the subject.



With files from La Presse Canadienne