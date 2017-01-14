

CTV Montreal





Service on the Orange metro line is back to normal after a malfunction in one of the metro system's new AZUR trains shut down a portion of the line for several hours on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the STM confirmed that a problem occurred with a tire in one of the new AZUR cars which ended up damaging the track.

Just last week the STM promised improved metro service and began running an extra-service schedule for its Orange and Green lines.

The new AZUR metro cars are manufactured by Bombardier and Alstom firms and were first rolled out last spring. A total of 52 trains will gradually be introduced into the system by the end of 2018 at a cost of $1.2 billion.