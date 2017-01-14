Orange line running normally after malfunction shut down service on Saturday
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 7:19PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 9:31AM EST
Service on the Orange metro line is back to normal after a malfunction in one of the metro system's new AZUR trains shut down a portion of the line for several hours on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the STM confirmed that a problem occurred with a tire in one of the new AZUR cars which ended up damaging the track.
Just last week the STM promised improved metro service and began running an extra-service schedule for its Orange and Green lines.
The new AZUR metro cars are manufactured by Bombardier and Alstom firms and were first rolled out last spring. A total of 52 trains will gradually be introduced into the system by the end of 2018 at a cost of $1.2 billion.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Several cars damaged in possible arson at Pointe-Aux-Trembles dealership
- Guy Lafleur just says no to legalized marijuana
- O'Leary shows off his French lessons, promises proficiency by 2019
- Call of the Wilde: Danault playing with tremendous confidence
- Orange line running normally after malfunction shut down service on Saturday
Featured Video
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- Call of the Wilde: Danault playing with tremendous confidence 1
- Orange line running normally after malfunction shut down service on Saturday
- Man, 28, shot to death in Montreal North
- Woman murdered in St-Lin-Laurentides 1
- Police arrest man, 26, in connection with 2014 homicide in Lachine
- Coroner's report calls string of suicides in Native community "avoidable" 1
- Holy roads, Batman! Changing temperatures leads to epidemic of potholes 1
- Several cars damaged in possible arson at Pointe-Aux-Trembles dealership
- Decarie restaurant damaged in early morning arson
- Defence seeks to show Darius Brown may have attacked his accused murderer 1
Advertisement
LIVE on CTVNews.ca
- Friday, Jan. 20: Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States