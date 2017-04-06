

CTV Montreal





The metro’s Orange line was shut down from Henri-Bourassa to Berri-UQAM at the height of rush hour Thursday



The line was shut down due to a train breakdown at 5:25 p.m. Initially, the STM said service would resume at 5:50, but later revised that to 6:15 p.m., then again to 6:30 p.m., which is when it finally resumed.



Shuttle service was offered to metro users in the meantime.

