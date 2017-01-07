

CTV Montreal





Orange traffic cones are Signalisation SMG’s business and, as any drive around Montreal these days will show you, business is good.

Christian Fay, vice-president of the Dorval company, said business is booming with major construction projects underway on the new Champlain Bridge and Turcot Interchange.

“Business is great,” he said. “I mean obviously, when there’s more construction announced, it’s good for us.”

With 10,000 SMG traffic cones on Montreal’s roads, orange has become the new green. Each cone has a life expectancy of two or three years and the company replaces 10 to 20 per cent of the supply each year.

The business also makes traffic signs, which have become a common site around the city the past few years. That’s not to say that seeing one of his company’s road closure signs is always a great joy for Fay.

“I get frustrated but it doesn’t last long, because I realize that the signs are making the situation better,” he said.

In October, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre announced a 10-year plan to repair the city’s roads, sewers and water mains, which will double the amount of road work. More than half of Montreal’s 4,000 kilometres of roads are in need of urgent or immediate repairs.

While motorists’ pain might seem like SMG’s gain, the work is so extensive that it could overwhelm the operation.

“You don’t want to manage 50 or 100 construction sites at the same time,” said Fay. “It’s difficult to keep control of your operation.”

Still, there’s something to be said for stability and the sorry state of Montreal’s roads means Fay and his colleagues won’t have to worry about their pay cheques for years to come.

“There’s going to be work in this industry for a long time,” he said.

The roads might be blocked, but the path forward for one company is clear.