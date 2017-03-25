

The Canadian Press





A merger between two of Quebec’s smaller political parties could be on the horizon.

In May, members of Quebec Solidaire will vote on the idea of negotiating a merger with Option Nationale by the end of the year. The vote will be held at QS’ annual congress.

In March, new party member Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois raised the idea of joining forces with ON when he announced his candidacy to represent Quebec Solidaire in the Gouin riding. The former student leader also announced his intention to run to be the party’s new spokesperson.

Nadeau-Dubois said the two parties share values and political principles.

Option Naitonale leader Sol Zanetti said it’s “a very good thing” that Quebec Solidaire is taking steps in his party’s direction.