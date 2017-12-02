

The Canadian Press





Two of Quebec’s dark horse political parties could be headed for a major shakeup on Saturday.

Debates about a variety of issues will take place at Quebec Solidaire’s convention in Longueuil, but the biggest is a potential merger with Option Nationale.

QS co-spokesperson Manon Masse acknowledged that discussions will be heated, but said the party is “ready” for the debate.

Discussions over the potential merger with Sol Zanetti’s party concluded in October. Manon’s colleague Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was among the architects of the deal.

He called the deal “good for the left and the independence movement.”

While delegates have tried to change the rules of the vote to require two-thirds of delegates, the merger could pass with a simple majority.