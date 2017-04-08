

The Canadian Press





A merger with Quebec Solidaire might be in the air but Option Nationale officials said they are still preparing for Quebec’s next provincial election.

During ON’s annual congress on Saturday, party leader Sol Zanetti said Quebec Solidaire leadership must make a decision at the end of May and that “the ball is in their camp.”

In the meantime, Zanetti’s party is seeking to put together a slate of 125 candidates for the 2018 election.

Zanetti said the congress is an opportunity to measure the pulse of his party’s members as 550 of them gather to discuss the possibility of an independent Quebec.

Party members are expected to discuss what Quebec’s stances on traditionally federal issues such as defence, foreign policy and the environment would be should the province separate.