Opposition leaders are hoping the budget being delivered Tuesday comes with tax breaks.

Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault is glad that the Liberal government has eliminated the health tax, but says that there is still plenty of work to do to lower the financial burden on families.

By the CAQ's estimate, the Liberals have raised the price of everything from gasoline taxes to the cost of electricity by about $900.

"We're short by $900 so what we ask is a tax cut, an additional tax cut, of $1,000 for families because they need this money desperately, especially the middle class," said Legault.

Le gouvernement libéral de Philippe Couillard doit réduire les impôts des familles d'au moins 1000$ pour compenser les augmentations. pic.twitter.com/xboLOwnvdD — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 27, 2017

The Parti Quebecois agrees with that assessment, saying the cost of daycare has grown considerably under the Liberals.

Jean-Francois Lisée said he would like to see an end to the sliding scale payment plan for daycares based on income, and a return to the flat rate of $7 for all.

Finance critic Nicolas Marceau said he expects the Liberal government to waste money on short-term spending for 2017 before delivering plenty of "electoral goodies" for 2018 -- an election year.

He also said that the Liberals have cut $3.2 billion from health care over a two-year period -- and are simply restoring money that he had placed in the budget during his time as finance minister.

Marceau is also concerned about the Caisse de Depot's REM light rail project in Montreal, which has already grown in cost by $1 billion since it was announced.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao is expected to deliver a balanced budget on Tuesday, with more spending on health care and education.