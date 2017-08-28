

CTVNews.ca Staff





An intercontinental investigation has netted 1,062 kilograms of pure cocaine, marking the single largest drug seizure in the history of the Ontario Provincial Police, authorities announced Monday.

Commissioner Vince Hawkes and representatives from Canada Border Services Agency unveiled the results of their investigation into intercontinental drug trafficking.

The wholesale value of the seizure is estimated to be worth $60 million while the street value of the cocaine, once cut, is valued at approximately $250 million.

The investigation, called Project HOPE, began in March and uncovered various caches of cocaine at the Port of Montreal and in Stoney Creek, Ont.

OPP said three individuals were linked to importing the large amounts of cocaine from Argentina on vessels in shipping containers to the Port of Montreal for distribution in Ontario.

"The OPP recognize that illegal drugs cause grievous harm and threaten community safety. With the amount of pure cocaine seized during Project HOPE, we've stopped many criminals from causing more harm to our communities while removing a quarter of a billion dollars from the criminal economy," Hawkes said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Monday.