This is a partial list of what's open and closed for the Easter weekend.

Transit

Friday April 14: Deux Montagnes train line is operating on a Saturday schedule

Vaudreuil-Hudson line operates on a Sunday schedule

Saint Jerome line on a weekend schedule

No service for Mont Saint Hilaire, Candiac, and Mascouche lines

The train lines will operate on the regular schedule on Easter Monday

The metro and bus system will operate on a weekend schedule on Friday and Monday.

Government services

Most Montreal offices, including Access Montreal, will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Boroughs that have trash, recycling, and compost collection will continue on their regular schedule.

Ecocentres will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but closed on Monday.

The Claude Robillard arena will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Boroughs have set their own hours for libraries, pools,and arenas. Call 3-1-1 for details.

Municipal court is closed on Friday and Monday.

Federal and provincial offices are closed on Friday and Monday.

The Biodome, Insectarium, Botanical Gardens and Planetarium will be open on Friday and Monday.

Public markets, including Bonsecours Market, will be open on Friday and Monday.

Pointe à Calliere museum will be open all weekend.

Shopping

Grocery stores are not allowed to open on Easter Sunday unless they are smaller than 375 square metres.

SAQ Selection, Signature and Depot locations will be closed on Easter Sunday.

SAQ Classique stores will be open on Easter Sunday, with a few exceptions.

The SAQ offices will be open on Friday and Saturday, but closed on Sunday and Monday.

Most stores, including shopping malls, must be closed on Easter Sunday.