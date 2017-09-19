

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





A southern Ontario college says it will be the first to offer a post-secondary credential in the production of commercial cannabis.

Niagara College says the graduate certificate program will launch in the fall of 2018 and aims to prepare students to work in the licensed production of cannabis, which includes marijuana, hemp fibre and hemp seed.

The school says the one-year post-graduate program was approved this summer by the Ontario Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development.

It will be open to those with a diploma or degree in agribusiness, agricultural science, environmental science/resource studies, horticulture or natural sciences, or an acceptable combination of education and experience.

The college's president, Dan Patterson, says the program is meant to address a growing labour market need in the wake of legislative changes in Canada and abroad.

The school says the production of cannabis is highly regulated and the program, which will be taught at its Niagara-on-the-Lake campus, will conform to all regulations and requirements.