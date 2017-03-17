

The Canadian Press





Ontario says it is align itself with Quebec and California in the fight against U-S President Donald Trump's decision to re-examine fuel efficiency regulations in the auto sector.

The province's environment ministry says it wants to join a joint Quebec-California cap-and-trade program next year, vowing to continue co-operation at the "state level" on climate change initiatives.

Trump's plan takes a fresh look at fuel efficiency regulations is being widely viewed as a move against Obama-era environmental measures.

California, the largest economy in the United States, said it would join a legal challenge to fight proposed changes to the regulations.

Jerry Dias, the president of Unifor -- Canada's largest private-sector union -- says he will fight any attempt to roll back environmentally friendly regulations in the auto industry following Trump's announcement.