Ontario aims to join Quebec, California against Trump on car emissions
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 7:20AM EDT
Ontario says it is align itself with Quebec and California in the fight against U-S President Donald Trump's decision to re-examine fuel efficiency regulations in the auto sector.
The province's environment ministry says it wants to join a joint Quebec-California cap-and-trade program next year, vowing to continue co-operation at the "state level" on climate change initiatives.
Trump's plan takes a fresh look at fuel efficiency regulations is being widely viewed as a move against Obama-era environmental measures.
California, the largest economy in the United States, said it would join a legal challenge to fight proposed changes to the regulations.
Jerry Dias, the president of Unifor -- Canada's largest private-sector union -- says he will fight any attempt to roll back environmentally friendly regulations in the auto industry following Trump's announcement.