One of five teenagers accused of viciously attacking a high school student last week has pleaded guilty.

The teenager, who cannot be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of assault.

Last week five teenagers were filmed kicking, punching, and stomping on a Lester B. Pearson High School student.

Four students were arrested last Thursday and spent the weekend in police custody because the Crown opposed their bail.

On Monday one of those four suspects was granted bail under the condition he live with his parents, that he go to school, and that he have no communication with his fellow co-accused or the victim.

Two other suspects will have bail hearings Monday afternoon. The Crown is opposing their release, and will play video in the court of the alleged assault.

A fifth suspect surrendered to police on Friday and also spent the weekend being detained. He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Tuesday.