

CTV Montreal





A 30-year-old man was stabbed by a family member in the Saint-Laurent borough just after midnight.



The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to recover, Montreal police said.



A fight broke out between the two men at 12:05 a.m. in front of a residential building on Décarie Blvd.

During the fight, the 26-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the victim who was able to flee to a nearby restaurant, where someone called an ambulance.

Meantime, Montreal police arrested the suspect at the scene of the confrontation. He was detained and will be questioned.