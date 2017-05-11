One stabbed, one arrested after fight breaks out between family members
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 6:48AM EDT
A 30-year-old man was stabbed by a family member in the Saint-Laurent borough just after midnight.
The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to recover, Montreal police said.
A fight broke out between the two men at 12:05 a.m. in front of a residential building on Décarie Blvd.
During the fight, the 26-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the victim who was able to flee to a nearby restaurant, where someone called an ambulance.
Meantime, Montreal police arrested the suspect at the scene of the confrontation. He was detained and will be questioned.
