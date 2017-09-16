One person stabbed in attempted robbery; suspect arrested
A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing the target of an attempted robbery in the lower body near Abbott Park on Saturday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 8:43AM EDT
A 23-year-old man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery near Abbott Park early on Saturday morning.
At 3:00 a.m., the suspect allegedly tried to steal a piece of jewelry from the 20-year-old victim near the corner of Tupper and Lambert-Closse. The victim was stabbed in the lower body during the altercation.
The victim was taken to hospital and police said they don’t fear for their life.
The suspect will be questioned on Saturday and police said he is known to them.
