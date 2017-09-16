

The Canadian Press





A 23-year-old man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery near Abbott Park early on Saturday morning.

At 3:00 a.m., the suspect allegedly tried to steal a piece of jewelry from the 20-year-old victim near the corner of Tupper and Lambert-Closse. The victim was stabbed in the lower body during the altercation.

The victim was taken to hospital and police said they don’t fear for their life.

The suspect will be questioned on Saturday and police said he is known to them.