

CTV Montreal





One person is in hospital after a one-car collision on Highway 15 on Sunday morning.

Police said the accident happened in the southbound lanes of the roadway between the de Salaberry and Henri Bourassa exits. The car spun out of control for unknown reasons and collided with a wall, ejecting the person in the passenger seat. That person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said alcohol played a factor in the collision.

The roadway was completely reopened at 7:15 a.m.