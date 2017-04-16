

The Canadian Press





A home in Quebec’s Beauce region was destroyed in a fire that also set off an explosion on Saturday night.

The owner of the home has been reported missing. Their wife and two children were not home at the time of the fire.

A search is underway in the rubble.

Firefighters from St-Elzear and other municipalities took three hours to extinguish the flames.

Officials said the house was completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is not yet known.