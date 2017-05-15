

CTV Montreal





One man will be charged after 12,000 litres of manure was dumped in Longueuil.

Semi-liquid manure – a whopping 12,000 litres of it – was sprayed in the parking lot of the Union des producteurs agricoles offices at 555 Rolland-Therrien on Monday morning.

A 56-year-old man was driving a tractor pulling a tanker filled with the liquid manure before he spilled it in front of the union offices.

The man, from Henryville, south of Montreal, was transported to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was released from custody after agreeing to appear in court at a later date to face charges of mischief over $5000.

Union spokesperson Patrice Juneau said the suspect is a dairy farmer who is facing financial difficulties and they don't wish to file a complaint against him.

Police say the exact motivation for the suspect's alleged actions remains unclear.



According to the fire department and Environment Quebec, there is no danger to the public.