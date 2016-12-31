One last snowfall coming to mark the end of 2016
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:14AM EST
Quebec has just begun to recover from its last snowstorm but 2016 has one last one in store.
The region between Gatineau and Quebec City is expected to be hit with 10 to 15 centimetres between Saturday and New Year’s morning.
Montreal is predicted to receive 5 to 7 centimetres with snowfall beginning around noon. That’s on top of the 15 centimetres deposited during the previous storm.
Authorities are warning the incoming snow could mean deteriorating road conditions and motorists should be extremely careful with how much alcohol they consume as they welcome 2017.
