One injured, one arrested in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve stabbing
A man in his 40s is in hospital and a 24-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Friday night.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 8:24AM EDT
A conflict between neighbours ended with one person being stabbed on Friday night.
The fight began in a residential building on Liebert St. near Baillarge in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. Police received a call at 11:30 p.m. and upon arriving at the scene, found the man had suffered a stab wound to his upper body. Police said they believe the victim had been trying to intervene in a quarrel between a man and a woman when he was injured.
The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital but police said they don’t fear for his life.
A 24-year-old suspect was arrested and will be questioned by SPVM investigators on Saturday.
