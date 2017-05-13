

The Canadian Press





A conflict between neighbours ended with one person being stabbed on Friday night.

The fight began in a residential building on Liebert St. near Baillarge in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. Police received a call at 11:30 p.m. and upon arriving at the scene, found the man had suffered a stab wound to his upper body. Police said they believe the victim had been trying to intervene in a quarrel between a man and a woman when he was injured.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital but police said they don’t fear for his life.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested and will be questioned by SPVM investigators on Saturday.