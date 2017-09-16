One injured, one arrested in car surfing accident
A man in his 20s suffered head injuries after falling while car surfing in a Mount Royal Park parking lot.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 8:30AM EDT
A man suffered injuries to head after falling while car surfing early Saturday morning.
Police received a call at 1:45 a.m. reporting the accident, which occurred in a Mount Royal Park parking lot near Smith House.
Witnesses told police the victim, who is in his 20s, fell from the top of the car during a sudden turn. The man was taken to hospital and police did not give an update on his condition.
The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested and will be questioned by police on Saturday.
