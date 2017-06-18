One injured in St-Leonard bar fight
A man was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper bodies after being involved in a fight outside a St-Leonard bar.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 9:03AM EDT
A man sustained serious injuries in a fight that broke out early Sunday morning in St-Leonard.
At around 1:30 a.m., the victim was involved in an altercation with at least one other person outside a bar on Grandes Prairies Blvd. near Lacordaire.
The man sustained serious injuries to the upper body and was taken to hospital.
No arrests have been made.