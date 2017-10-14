

The Canadian Press





A fire in an Eastern Townships home left one person dead and two others injured on Friday night.

Firefighters sifted through the rubble of the Dunham home on Saturday morning, where they found a body that authorities said may have been a child.

Officials said the two injured people are in hospital and are a couple.

The fire broke out just before midnight. The cause is still unknown and Surete du Quebec investigators are trying to determine what led to the tragedy.

Firefighters from several surrounding municipalities joined those from Dunham in extinguishing the fire.