One dead, two injured in Eastern Townships house fire
A fire in the Eastern Townships town of Dunham has left one person dead and two others injured.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 8:49AM EDT
A fire in an Eastern Townships home left one person dead and two others injured on Friday night.
Firefighters sifted through the rubble of the Dunham home on Saturday morning, where they found a body that authorities said may have been a child.
Officials said the two injured people are in hospital and are a couple.
The fire broke out just before midnight. The cause is still unknown and Surete du Quebec investigators are trying to determine what led to the tragedy.
Firefighters from several surrounding municipalities joined those from Dunham in extinguishing the fire.
Latest Montreal News
- One dead, two injured in Eastern Townships house fire
- Montrealer among actresses who allege assault by film mogul Harvey Weinstein
- Beleaguered Habs hope to get back on track against rival Leafs
- Teen charged with murder of 14-year-old in remote Quebec town
- SQ helicopter locates body of woman who fell in St. Lawrence