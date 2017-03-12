One man is dead and two other people are in hospital, one in critical condition, after a devastating car crash in Ile-Bizard on Sunday morning.

At 6:20 a.m. a call was placed to 911 about a crash at Cherrier St., near the exit from the Jacques-Bizard Bridge. When police arrived at the scene, they found the two cars involved heavily damaged.

A 60-year-old man was initially listed as in critical condition but died in hospital. A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with major injuries but was conscious in the ambulance and a 22-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police said speed and alcohol could be factors.

The Jacques-Bizard Bridge has been closed in both directions due to the crash.