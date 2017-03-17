One person has died and three others were taken to hospital following a mid-air collision in St-Bruno.

Two small planes flew into each other above the junction of Rte-116 and Aut-30 near the Promenades St-Bruno.

Premier Philippe Couillard and Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux confirmed the death and injuries, but could not specify if every victim was on a plane on or the ground.

According to police, one of the aircraft crashed into the mall's roof, the other into the parking lot.

Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos said earlier that two people had been taken to hospital. The force later said that one person died and a second person suffered grave injuries, while two people were hospitalized for nervous shock.

"All we know is it was a collision in the air, both planes went down," he said.

He added that a flame retardant substance had been sprayed on the wreckages to prevent any fires from breaking out.

Firefighters removing fuselage from plane that crashed at promenades st Bruno pic.twitter.com/fO7UmelioZ — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) March 17, 2017

Witnesses in parking lot

Rene Thibault said he was in another of the mall's parking lots when he heard a loud cracking sound. He started yelling for the people underneath the collision to watch out.

"I saw the plane spinning as it fell," he said. "There's no words for this."

Two other passerbys described a similar scene: a loud noise followed by the plane spinning wildly. One witness said she was worried one of the planes would was going to crash in front of the building's doors but it ended up on the roof instead.

Portions of the mall have been evacuated and motorists are advised to stear clear of the area. Voutsinos said further evacuations could be forthcoming.

Two planes, one company

The Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team of investigators from Ottawa to St-Bruno.

They will work with local authorities to determine exactly what happened.

Both planes were owned by a local flight school, Cargair, and both planes were Cessna 152 aircraft.

