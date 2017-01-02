One dead, others injured in fire on Villeray St.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 2:12PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2017 2:51PM EST
A fire in a Villeray-St. Michel-Parc Extension retirement home has claimed one life and caused one person serious injuries.
Three other people are being treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters said the blaze broke out in a unit on the third floor.
The SPVM, Montreal fire department and Urgences Sante are at the scene of the blaze, located at Residence Boyer, a five-story city-run senior's residence at 1000 Villeray St.
Several people were rescued from balconies while two who fled to the roof were rescued by firefighters.
More to come.
