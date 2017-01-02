

A fire in a Villeray-St. Michel-Parc Extension retirement home has claimed the life of one woman and caused one person serious injuries.



Firefighters discovered the body of an 81-year-old woman as they entered one of the apartments, said Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière.



Another woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Three other people were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.



The SPVM, Montreal fire department and Urgences Sante rushed to the blaze at Residence Boyer, a five-storey city-run seniors’ residence at 1000 Villeray St. near Christophe-Colomb Ave.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out in a unit on the third floor. They said residents living on that floor will not be able to return for the time being due to smoke damage.

Several people were rescued by ladder from balconies while two who fled to the roof were rescued by firefighters, a task that was especially difficult as several of the residence had limited mobility.



The Montreal police arson squad is investigating the incident. The cause of the fire is so far unknown. There was no sprinkler system in place at the residence.



Residents are being relocated to another centre nearby or being told to stay with family if possible.



"We ask other citizens here, if they have family they can go and live there until we find a solution," said Montreal Executive Committe member Anie Samson. "The Red Cross is there too, so we will check how we can manage to place people tonight - maybe at the hotel, maybe with family. So we are working on that."



The Red Cross is on site, working with Sun Youth to ensure all the residents are taken care of in terms of shelter, food, clothing and medication.



With files from The Canadian Press