

The Canadian Press





A fire in a Montreal-North apartment claimed a 57-year-old woman’s life on Friday night.

The blaze broke out at 9:30 p.m. in the fifth floor unit of a building on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East near Langelier. The fire was contained by firefighters and didn’t spread to other homes.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but firefighters said they believe a lit cigarette may have been where it started.