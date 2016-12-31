One dead in Montreal-North apartment fire
A woman is dead after a fire broke out in the fifth floor of a Montreal-North apartment building.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:49AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 12:22PM EST
A fire in a Montreal-North apartment claimed a 57-year-old woman’s life on Friday night.
The blaze broke out at 9:30 p.m. in the fifth floor unit of a building on Henri-Bourassa Blvd. East near Langelier. The fire was contained by firefighters and didn’t spread to other homes.
The cause of the fire is not yet known but firefighters said they believe a lit cigarette may have been where it started.
