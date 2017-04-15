

CTV Montreal





A precarious road manoeuver turned fatal Saturday evening, when a three-car collision occurred on a stretch of highway 132 in Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka in Monteregie, about 70km southwest of Montreal.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., a westbound car veered into the opposite lane to pass the car in front of him, but hit another vehicle head-on. The vehicle he was trying to pass smashed into the wreckage of the other two vehicles.

The driver of the first car, a 41-year-old man, was killed on impact.

The driver of the eastbound car that was hit, a woman, was pulled from her car by emergency responders using the jaws of life. While her injuries were serious, the SQ says that she is stable and expected to survive.

The family in the third car -- two adults and two children-- sustained minjor injuries in the incident.

Highway 132 is closed indefinitely, though commuters will be re-routed via route 236.

The investigation is still ongoing, though SQ officials believe that excessive speed and the impromptu lane-change are to blame for the accident.