

The Canadian Press





A man suffered injuries to head after falling while car surfing early Saturday morning.

Police received a call at 1:45 a.m. reporting the accident, which occurred in a Mount Royal Park parking lot near Smith House.

Witnesses told police the victim, who is in his 20s, fell from the top of the car during a sudden turn. The man was taken to hospital, where he remains critical.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested and questioned by police. He was released with a promise to appear in criminal court on Monday morning.

He will face charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence.