One critically injured, one arrested in car surfing accident
A man in his 20s suffered head injuries after falling while car surfing in a Mount Royal Park parking lot.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 8:30AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 16, 2017 7:09PM EDT
A man suffered injuries to head after falling while car surfing early Saturday morning.
Police received a call at 1:45 a.m. reporting the accident, which occurred in a Mount Royal Park parking lot near Smith House.
Witnesses told police the victim, who is in his 20s, fell from the top of the car during a sudden turn. The man was taken to hospital, where he remains critical.
The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested and questioned by police. He was released with a promise to appear in criminal court on Monday morning.
He will face charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence.
