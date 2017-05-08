

By Lindsay Richardson, CTV Montreal





When Laval police shot and killed a dog during an arrest, there was an outcry by witnesses of the incident who claimed that the dog in question was not a danger to the officers.

However, officials in Laval say that they will not tolerate threats towards officers by people who consider their conduct extreme.

The intervention was considered high risk from the start, Pierre Brochet, director of the Laval police, told the media in a press conference Monday morning.

Brochet explained that the incident unravelled on Saturday at 11:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a breaking-and-entering in a Vimont home. Police say that the address was known to police, and that the residents inside-two adults and a child-had been threatened.

He also added that in the past year, there have been three homicides involving Mafia leaders in their territory-however, Brochet did not go into detail, and would not confirm that the suspects in question were members of organized crime.

He would only say that this area is part of a regular patrol due to the presence of Mafia activity.

When the suspect vehicle was apprehended on Highway 13 near the Ave. des Bois exit, police said that they attempted an arrest; the white “pit-bull type dog” fled the car from a broken window and charged at one of the officers.

The dog was shot multiple times in self-defence, and wounded. Brochet believes it was trying to protect its owner.

However, a witness provided a conflicting account of the events.

Katherine Davidson was driving along the 13 when she slowed down to assess the commotion.

She said the dog was lying still between two vehicles, not threatening anybody, when she saw an officer draw his gun and shoot the dog.

A video made shortly after the shooting has half a million views and has been shared nearly 8,000 times over social media.

In it, Davidson and her boyfriend tearfully described watching a police officer fire his gun.

“The dog wasn’t even doing anything, he was lying down next to his owner and he shot him multiple times for nothing,” she said.

“It goes against the notion of public safety to me,” Davidson added.

However, Brochet explained that in these situations, police officers are authorized to issue a “mercy shot” to stop an injured animal from suffering-same as they would if it were a deer or other large animal.

It is this last shot that is believed to have been witnessed and recorded by Davidson.

Other witnesses told CTV News that the cadaver remained by the roadside for hours after the initial event.

This is part of the reason that Davidson decided to lodge a complaint against the Laval police department. With breed-specific legislation coming into effect, Davidson believes that police encounters with dogs will only become more frequent.

“It’s important for the police to be able to handle situations with animals to keep everyone safe, including themselves-and to do so without the use of a gun,” Davidson said. “I witnessed an execution, and it will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Alternatives are limited, Brochet said, since weapons like Tasers cannot be used on animals.

Equally-impassioned animal crusaders made over 900 comments on the video, including some explicit threats against police officers.

Brochet made it clear that all threats against the authorities will be taken seriously.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested and given a court date for uttering threats in the comment feed. A second person, a male, may be arrested later today.

“I’d like to ask people to be careful when they use social media,” Brochet said. “We cannot accept any threats against our police officers”

The two suspects arrested in the initial incident are expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.