Police have arrested a teenager following an attack in downtown Montreal.

Around 3 a.m. Monday several people called 9-1-1 to report a fight taking place on St. Laurent Blvd. between Sherbrooke St. and Ontario St.

Officers in the area rushed to the scene and arrested an 18-year-old man, while a 23-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for serious head injuries.

Police closed that block of St. Laurent Blvd. until about 7:30 a.m. while they examined the area for evidence related to the attack.

The 18-year-old may be charged with aggravated assault.