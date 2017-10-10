One arrest following attack on St. Laurent Blvd.
A police officer blocks St. Laurent Blvd. following an assault that left a 23-year-old man with head injuries (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 7:25AM EDT
Police have arrested a teenager following an attack in downtown Montreal.
Around 3 a.m. Monday several people called 9-1-1 to report a fight taking place on St. Laurent Blvd. between Sherbrooke St. and Ontario St.
Officers in the area rushed to the scene and arrested an 18-year-old man, while a 23-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for serious head injuries.
Police closed that block of St. Laurent Blvd. until about 7:30 a.m. while they examined the area for evidence related to the attack.
The 18-year-old may be charged with aggravated assault.
