Olympic Stadium no longer a shelter for asylum seekers
A busload of asylum seekers arrives at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 5:59PM EDT
The Big O’s latest role will came to a close on Tuesday, as it was announced the aging stadium will no longer function as a shelter for asylum seekers.
According to the CIUSSS, another shelter, this one in Boucherville, will close as of Wednesday.
“Initially the closure was planned for Sept. 18, however, the temporary lodging venue at the Olympic Stadium has been accelerated due to the significant number of departures from the site and the diminishing number of asylum seekers arriving over the last several days,” the CIUSSS said in a statement.
City officials opened the stadium as a shelter in August during the height of a wave of migrants over the American border who were seeking asylum in Canada.
Over 6,000 asylum seekers have entered Quebec from the United States since July. Over the summer, the federal government launched information programs aimed at educating those thinking of making the trek about the reality of Canadian refugee and immigration laws.
Latest Montreal News
- Olympic Stadium no longer a shelter for asylum seekers
- Another fallen horse casts negative light on caleche industry
- Babysitter faces new charge after baby found alone in burning apartment
- No bail for alleged drone-using drug smuggler
- 'Where is the help?': Election-night shooting victim 'destroyed' by shooting