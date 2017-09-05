

CTV Montreal





The Big O’s latest role will came to a close on Tuesday, as it was announced the aging stadium will no longer function as a shelter for asylum seekers.

According to the CIUSSS, another shelter, this one in Boucherville, will close as of Wednesday.

“Initially the closure was planned for Sept. 18, however, the temporary lodging venue at the Olympic Stadium has been accelerated due to the significant number of departures from the site and the diminishing number of asylum seekers arriving over the last several days,” the CIUSSS said in a statement.

City officials opened the stadium as a shelter in August during the height of a wave of migrants over the American border who were seeking asylum in Canada.

Over 6,000 asylum seekers have entered Quebec from the United States since July. Over the summer, the federal government launched information programs aimed at educating those thinking of making the trek about the reality of Canadian refugee and immigration laws.