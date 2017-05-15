

The Quebec inquiry into the protection of the confidentiality of journalistic sources resumed its work Monday morning.

The Chamberland Commission was established by the Quebec government after it was learned that Montreal and Quebec provincial police obtained warrants to collect information data from the smartphones of several journalists.

The first witness called this week to testify was Normand Borduas, who has been a Montreal police officer since 1999, and has served in internal investigations since 2014.

One of those investigations was in January 2015 when someone used a computer to access an old traffic fine paid by Denis Coderre.

Borduas wanted to find out if one of three police officers involved in the ticket had leaked it to La Presse journalist Patrick Lagacé.

First, he researched the computer system, to no avail.

"Ultimately it did not shed any light in knowing who had access to the document or who could have given it to Mr. Lagacé," said Borduas.

His next step was to obtain a log of Lagacé's incoming and outgoing phone calls from December 2014, "a detailed registry of every incoming and outgoing call from Mr. Lagacé between Dec. 3, 2014 and Dec. 18, 2014."

That request had to be authorized by a judge

"It required a warrant to have Mr. Lagacé's cell phone number," said Borduas, so instead he got Lagacé's number from the mayor's press attaché, Catherine Maurice.

Borduas testified it was clear to him the police officers who obtained the mayor's ticket wanted to harm Coderre politically or affect negotiations with the police brotherhood.

Questioned by lawyer Charles Levasseur, Borduas was asked if he had ever received specific training in preparing affidavits for the goal of carrying out electronic surveillance.

Borduas said no, he never took such a course, even while in internal affairs, because since 2014, unionized police officers have been engaging in pressure tactics – namely not wearing their full uniforms.

Nicolet police school will not allow detectives wearing jeans and polo shirts to take courses, so, Borduas testified, there has been no continuing education since that time.

The commission continues all week.