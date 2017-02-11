Last year Mary Sakala’s biggest dreams were coming true. The young nursing student was studying in her native country Malawi, and was preparing to travel to Canada for the first time.

She was thrilled to be one of only two students in her school chosen to take part in an exchange with Vanier College’s nursing program.

During a trip to pick up her travel papers the van she was riding in went off the road. Sakala was severely injured in one of her legs. The other leg had to be amputated.

The injuries were both painful and heartbreaking for Sakala.

“My dreams, I thought then my dreams were shattered,” she said. “I'm supposed to be taking care of other people but now I'm being taken care of. It was really hard.”

In the end she was unable to go through with the student exchange with Vanier College.

Sakala also worried about how she would be treated after her accident and whether or not certain doors would be closed to her.

“Being disabled, it's just hard to live in Malawi,” she said.

Sakala’s future concerned Vanier College nursing teacher Melodie Hicks as well.

“Malawi is very different,” she said. “There’re no ramps, no elevators, everything has stairs, and there's blatant discrimination.”

Hicks knew Sakala and had been involved in selecting her for the exchange program.

“She was the top choice,” Hicks recalled. “She was the top student in the class, articulate, and answered questions so well that she was an easy choice.”

When she learned about the accident Hicks decided to travel to Malawi to visit Sakala at the Kamuzu Central Hospital.

What she saw was a woman who was very different from the one she’d seen just a few months prior.

“What really struck me was as I walked into the room, Mary was sitting there in her bed with her red Vanier College exchange t-shirt on and that was very difficult to see,” she said.

Hicks decided that she wanted to help Sakala. She appealed to everyone she could think of back home in Quebec and the community was quick to respond.

The Jewish Community Foundation paid for Sakala’s flight to Canada and the Shriners Hospital agreed to take her on as a patient.

Sakala arrived in Montreal on January 8th and began working with a physiotherapist this past week.

“She’s lovely, very motivated and focused,” said physiotherapist Rochelle Rein. “She’s doing more and more things every day.”

Her progress has left Hicks feeling hopeful.

“Day by day she's becoming more assertive and empowered so I think that her future's very bright,” she said. “My hope for Mary is that she'll go back to Malawi, because they need her so badly, and finish her degree.”

Sakala has a long road ahead in her journey of recovery and will likely need more surgeries. Regardless of the obstacles in front of her, she is optimistic about her future.

“I think when I’m going back to Malawi I'll be very independent,” she said. “I'll be more mobile. I'll be doing everything on my own. That's what I'm hoping for.”