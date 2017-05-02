

CTV Montreal





Some business owners in Saint-Henri say a little common sense could have saved them some grief this past weekend.

Construction crews fixing Notre-Dame St. W dumped a small mountain of gravel in front of their businesses – and it's still there.

While they're glad the borough is repairing the street, business owners say they wish the construction crew would find a better place to store the impressive mound of gravel.

“Why put it in front of three thriving restaurants where customers can't get in and out,” said Herman Alves, owner Bitoque Portuguese and tapas restaurant.

The unwanted delivery - half a block long - arrived on Friday.

“Just as I was cleaning the sidewalk, I see these loaders starting to dump load after load after load of gravel in front of my restaurant,” said Alves.

By the end of the day, there was a small mountain.

“I had a wedding and the city had told us they would start the construction in May, so I booked this wedding on April the 29th,” he said.

Making matters worse was the fact the gravel was dumped Friday and there was no construction work over the weekend.

The borough is sympathetic.

“Well, they're right to be upset,” said Southwest borough councillor Craig Sauve. “This is unfortunate, and I understand why the businesses are upset. I mean, we don't want this to happen again. We want to keep our businesses going.”

Alves says some common sense is needed.

“With a little bit of intelligence and proper planning there are other places where to put this gravel,” he said, suggesting one spot that's less than a block away in front of a closed business.

After speaking with CTV Montreal, Sauve said the borough's director of public works will suggest to the contractor that materials be stored away from open businesses as much as possible.

Construction to redo that stretch of Notre-Dame St. will last through the fall.