Northern part of NDG Park, devestated in microburst, reopens
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 12:51PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2017 12:56PM EDT
Almost two weeks after a powerful storm knocked down dozens of trees in NDG Park, the city officially reopened the northern section to visitors on Saturday.
On Aug. 22, a microburst – a powerful, isolated blast of downward wind from a thunderstorm – hit Montreal, causing thousands of homes to lose power. Also victim were hundreds of trees in NDG.
City officials said work is still underway to clear the remnants of many of those trees from the borough’s streets. Two cities and 12 other boroughs have helped in cleanup efforts by lending crews and while no official timeline for completion was given, it is expected that cleanup should be done by winter.
The part of the park north of the chalet, which includes a children’s playground is now safe to use. Officials said every tree in that part of the park has been inspected and deemed safe. The southern portion is still fenced off and visitors are asked to respect the restriction as trees in that area, which was the hardest hit, have yet to be inspected.
Latest Montreal News
- Jerome Choquette, justice minister during October Crisis, dead at 89
- LGBTQ Chechens escape to Canada with help from Rainbow Railroad
- What's open and closed in Montreal on Labour Day
- Ubisoft to announce $100 million investment in Saguenay office
- Provincial, federal governments send aid to Harvey victims