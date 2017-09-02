Almost two weeks after a powerful storm knocked down dozens of trees in NDG Park, the city officially reopened the northern section to visitors on Saturday.

On Aug. 22, a microburst – a powerful, isolated blast of downward wind from a thunderstorm – hit Montreal, causing thousands of homes to lose power. Also victim were hundreds of trees in NDG.

City officials said work is still underway to clear the remnants of many of those trees from the borough’s streets. Two cities and 12 other boroughs have helped in cleanup efforts by lending crews and while no official timeline for completion was given, it is expected that cleanup should be done by winter.

The part of the park north of the chalet, which includes a children’s playground is now safe to use. Officials said every tree in that part of the park has been inspected and deemed safe. The southern portion is still fenced off and visitors are asked to respect the restriction as trees in that area, which was the hardest hit, have yet to be inspected.