Pyjamas sold at a Quebec-based clothing chain are being recalled because they are flammable.

The pink two-piece pyjamas were sold at Mode Choc, which has eight locations in Quebec, along with a ninth store in New Brunswick. The chain also sells clothes online.

The pyjamas being recalled have the phrase "Attrape-moi si tue peux" on the chest, along with the image of an elf beside a Christmas tree.

They were sold in sizes 12 months to 18 months, and from 2 to 6X.

About 354 pairs of pyjamas were sold from September until November of 2016.

So far there is no report of anyone being injured because of the clothes.