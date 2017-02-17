Noel-themed children's pyjamas recalled by Mode Choc
Mode Choc pyjamas. Image from Health Canada.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 3:58PM EST
Pyjamas sold at a Quebec-based clothing chain are being recalled because they are flammable.
The pink two-piece pyjamas were sold at Mode Choc, which has eight locations in Quebec, along with a ninth store in New Brunswick. The chain also sells clothes online.
The pyjamas being recalled have the phrase "Attrape-moi si tue peux" on the chest, along with the image of an elf beside a Christmas tree.
They were sold in sizes 12 months to 18 months, and from 2 to 6X.
About 354 pairs of pyjamas were sold from September until November of 2016.
So far there is no report of anyone being injured because of the clothes.