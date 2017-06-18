

With the NHL’s expansion draft looming, the Canadiens have revealed which players the club has chosen to protect.

Forwards Paul Byron, Philip Danault, Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher, Max Pacioretty and Andrew Shaw made the list, as did the newly acquired Jonathan Drouin. From the defensive corps, Jordie Benn, Jeff Petry and Shea Weber will be protected, as will goalie Carey Price.

Several veterans will be made available to the new Las Vegas Golden Knights, including Tomas Plekanec, who has spent his entire career thus far as a Hab. Goalie Al Montoya was also left available, as were forwards Brian Flynn and Torrey Mitchell. Defenceman Alexei Emelin was also left unprotected.

Several prospects didn’t make the cut, including Daniel Car, Jacob De La Rose and Charles Hudon.

The Golden Knights’ selection will be announced on June 21 during the NHL Awards gala. Each team must expose at least two forwards and one defenceman who have played at least 40 NHL games last season or more than 70 games in the last two seasons combined. The Golden Knights must select one player from each team, with a minimum of 14 forwards, nine defenceman and three goaltenders.

The Canadiens also have several notable pending free agents in forward Alexander Radulov and defenceman Andrei Markov. The Golden Knights may negotiate with free agents during the two days leading up to the expansion draft, with any signings counting as their pick for the player’s previous team.

- With files from The Canadian Press

