

The Canadian Press





For 175,000 Quebec construction workers striking for a fourth consecutive day, there was a glimmer of home on Saturday as negotiations between union representatives and an employer’s association continued.

While previous rounds of talks have ended in acrimony, both parties have kept the door open and agreed to not speak to media as long the discussions continue.

The negotiations, which began on Friday under the supervision of conciliators appointed by the Labour Ministry, focused on wages, overtime and work-life balance.

The new round of talks have taken on an air of great importance after an ultimatum given by Premier Philippe Couillard, who said that in the absence of an agreement, the government would begin work on a special law that would force the construction workers back to work.