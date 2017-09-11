No major injuries after three school buses collide in Vaudreuil-Dorion
Three school buses were involved in the crash.
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 5:53PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 10:32PM EDT
Police say there are no major injuries following a collision Monday afternoon involving three school buses in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
Despite the injuries only being minor, 23 high school students between the ages of 13 and 17 were taken to hospital.
The crash took place at 4:50 p.m. on St-Charles Ave. northbound on the Highway 40 overpass.
Police say the first bus came to a stop at an intersection and the second bus could not stop in time to avoid hitting it, follwed by the third bus.
Charles Ave. is closed between Cité-des-Jeunes and the ramp to Highway 40 as police investigate the crash and speak with the drivers.
