A man suspected of using a drone to get drugs into the courtyard of a Montreal prison has been denied bail.

Tyree Virgo, 46, has been in custody since his arrest Aug. 3.

He was charged the following day with possession of cannabis with intent to traffic as well as weapons-related counts.

Quebec court Judge Linda Despots placed a publication ban on Tuesday's arguments as well as on the reasons for her decision to not grant bail.

Virgo is set to return to court Sept. 29.

It is unclear whether he is the first person in Quebec to be accused of using a drone to try to parachute drugs into a prison courtyard.