

The Canadian Press





The recruitment drive for the thirty-fourth Nez Rouge officially launched on Sunday.

The organization, in partnership with the SAAQ and Desjardins Group, is inviting the public to register to volunteer as a designated driver.

More than 40,000 people volunteered in last year’s operations, giving 58,700 rides.

As usual, this year’s campaign will go from Dec. 1 to 31 in 61 communities across Quebec.

Registration forms can be found here.