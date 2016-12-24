Nez Rouge enters holiday home stretch
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 3:12PM EST
The final sprint of the thirty-third Operation N ez Rouge is underway.
There is annually less demand for the service during the Christmas holiday as people stay home, however the organization said volunteers are still needed in all regions of Quebec.
A press conference will be held in January in which this year’s final figures will be revealed.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Quebecers urged to get vaccinated as peak flu season arrives
- PK Subban surprises Nashville kids with horse carriage ride, letters from Montrealers
- Nez Rouge enters holiday home stretch
- PM Trudeau's Christmas message pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
- Habs outshoot Blue Jackets but fall 2-1