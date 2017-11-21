

CTV Montreal





The next round of NAFTA negotiations will take place in Montreal in January.

The negotiating teams from Canada, Mexico, and the United States issued the announcement at the conclusion of the fifth round of talks about the trade deal.

Negotiators said they have been making progress in a number of areas such as online commerce, although there are large stumbling blocks about automobile parts and manufacturing, dairy, and resolving trade disputes.

The talks were prompted by the U.S., and Canada and Mexico have been working together to maintain a common front on many issues, reiterating that the point of a trilateral trade deal is for all three parties to benefit.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull the U.S. out of NAFTA, and has said often, despite the evidence otherwise, that it is the "worst trade deal ever made."

The NAFTA deal cut costs for producers and manufacturers in all three countries, and trade among the three countries has quadrupled in the 24 years since it was enacted.

The sixth round will take place from Jan. 23 to 28, 2018.