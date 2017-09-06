New sculpture erected as part of Bonaventure gateway redesign
Called ‘Source,’ the sculpture is by acclaimed Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 1:25PM EDT
Those entering Montreal via the Bonaventure Expressway will get a new welcome as of Wednesday.
A giant sculpture has been erected at the entrance to the expressway in downtown Montreal.
The 10-metre tall art installation, called ‘Source’ is by acclaimed Spanish artist Jaume Plensa.
“This work will mark the entrance to the downtown area of Montreal in a masterful way and will contribute to the image of our metropolis,” said Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre in a news release.
It will remain there as part of the Bonaventure redesign.
source: City of Montreal
The goal is to create a new urban boulevard with more than 300 trees, a playground and two public works of art.
It is on loan to the city by the Desmarais family for 25 years - though the city is paying $500,000 for its transportation and installation.
The sculpture is another addition to Montreal’s 375th celebrations.
