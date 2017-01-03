

CTV Montreal





The New Year brings with it new rules that will affect anyone saving for retirement.

Brokers and mutual fund sellers will now be required to provide customers a clearer picture on exactly how much they're paying in fees – and some may be shocked to learn how much they're spending to save for the future.

While the Toronto Stock Exchange made more than 20 per cent in 2016, chances are most investors made less than that thanks to fees.

The purchase of mutual funds typically costs between 1 and 3 per cent.

“On $1 million, you never saw anything and all of a sudden you see $25,000 as a fee? A lot of people have a portfolio like that,” said Bruce Campbell of Campbell, Lee & Ross Investment Management.

New rules are now forcing investment firms to give their clients many more details about their portfolios, including listing the exact amount they're paying in fees.

For example, if an investment adviser charges 2.5 per cent on an RSP of $300,000 once a year, a statement will show $7,500 in fees.

“I think it's a good thing because it increases transparency and historically our industry has been not the greatest at telling people A: How well they're doing and B: What they're paying for the services they're getting,” said Daniel Thompson of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management.

Some investors may feel sticker shock when they realize how much it's costing them to use an adviser – and will also realize that they’re still paying fees even when their investments drop.

“You actually have to tell people in dollars and cents exactly what they paid in fees, in commissions, in trailer fees and deferred sales fees and transfer charges and switch fees account closure fees. All of it has to be there,” said Thompson.

Experts say if investors don't like the fees, they should shop around – there are plenty of advisers out there. There’s also the option of managing your own money, but beware: a wrong decision could cost a lot more than 2 or 3 per cent.