Denis Coderre might be facing more competition than he expected as a new poll shows his party in a dead heat with Projet Montreal.

The Leger Marketing poll has seen Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante’s popularity jump in the four weeks since the last poll, putting them each at 38 per cent.

It’s worth noting that a full 21 per cent of voters remain undecided while 3 per cent intend to vote for other parties.



Five hundred Montrealers were asked which party they favoured on Oct. 20-22 in the poll, which was commissioned by Projet Montreal.

Equipe Coderre has dropped 5 per cent since the last poll on Sept. 27, when his team sat at 30 per cent and Projet Montreal at 25 per cent. Plante’s team has jumped 9 percentage points in that four-week span.



“We still lack data to compile a reliable projection,” wrote Philippe J. Fournier of the electoral predictions blog Qc125.com, a site that aggregates polling data to form political predictions.

Fournier said two other polls are set to come out before the election, which could provide better reference for a projection.

“I'm not comfortable making a prediction that would be scientifically credible,” he wrote, adding that the poll does show one thing is clear: “We have a real race at Montreal City Hall.”



Montreal's municipal election will be held on Nov. 5