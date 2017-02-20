

CTV Montreal





Montreal police have released the clearest photos yet of the man suspected of shooting a woman in the neck during a robbery.

Police now say they believe the same man shot and wounded a second person in an attempted carjacking.

The first attack took place on Monday Feb. 6 outside a depanneur on Ste. Catherine St. and Valois Ave.

One man was shot in the upper body and he remains in hospital.

The following day, Tuesday Feb. 7, a man entered Tabagie Place Frontenac during the lunch hour and fired a handgun at the cashier.

The bullet grazed her neck and the suspect fled the scene.

Police now say the man man is responsible for both attacks.

They've released surveillance video of the man, who appears to be 50 to 65 years old, balding with a fringe of grey/white hair.

He walks with a limp, wears glasses, and appears to be 1.62m to 1.67 m tall, weighing about 60 to 65 kg (5'4"-5'6", 130-140 lbs).

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 9-1-1 or to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.