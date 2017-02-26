

CTV Montreal





With high rates of bullying in Quebec schools, the English Montreal School Board wants its young students to connect with positive role models.

To help open its students' eyes it has invited new Montrealer, Amen Iseghohi, to speak at Roslyn School next Tuesday.

Iseghohi will share his dynamic story and inspirational message, and it’s going to be his first speaking engagement in Montreal.

The motivational speaker was born in Belgium, moved to England and was then sent to live with his grandmother in Africa.

“Coming from England, Belgium, we had a whole lot but people weren't happy, but when I went to Africa they have very little but they seem so happy,” he said.

With very little to play with other than the tires in his back yard, he developed a philosophy of doing more with less.

He became an athlete, a trainer and a businessman, starting a line of gyms and also a foundation to help fight childhood obesity.

Now he passes on his positivity to children, especially about bullying.

“No kid is born thinking that they lack self-esteem, they get to learn this from their environment so my role is to inspire them to let them know that they are wonderful, they are the best versions of themselves,” he said.

Government statistics reveal that 37 per cent of Quebec children say they are bullied at school, on the way to school, or online.

Iseghohi would like to see that number improve.

“Don't let them steal your light,” he said. “If you feel great about yourself it's pretty hard to let anybody take that away from you.”